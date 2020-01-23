Mumbai Crime: Owner's screams manages to foil theft at jewellery shop in Kandivli

The owner of Pramanik, the jewellery shop in Kandivli, was alone when the incident took place

A jewellery store owner managed to foil a robbery, when his screams alerted people, and the thieves fled on seeing them. Police are looking for the accused who tried to rob the store in Kandivli East on Wednesday.

According to police sources, three robbers entered Pramanik, the jewellery shop in Saichaya building at Ashok Nagar around 11:30 am. Shop owner Piramal Jain, 56, had just opened it and was performing pooja, when one of the accused entered the shop and asked him to show some silver ornaments as a gift for a newborn. Jain, who was alone in the shop, asked him to wait, but the accused went out and signaled to his accomplices.

Owner's screams alert people

Police said the group entered the shop and the first accused suddenly pointed a gun to Jain's head. He held Jain's collar by one hand and began to hit the pistol's butt on his head and shoulder. Another accused hit the glass on the display counters with his pistol's butt, however, it did not break.

Jain, who was shouting for help, also tried to hit the alarm switch. But alerted by his screams, some people rushed to the store. Police said seeing them, the accused began to flee on their two bikes.

Some people chased them but could not catch them. "The employee of an electric hardware shop, next to the jewellery store, also threw stones at them, but they managed

to escape. A nakabandi has been put up at the spot since morning," said a police officer.

Police checking CCTV images

Senior Inspector Raju Kasbe of Samtanagar police station and other police personnel are investigating the case. The accused have been captured in the CCTV camera of the shop, but the footage is not clear, so they are looking at other CCTV images in the locality.

"The FIR is in process, we are recording the statements of Jain as well as the eyewitnesses. A couple of teams have been formed to investigate the case," said an officer from Samtanagar police station.

