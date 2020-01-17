Mumbai Crime: Pangolin rescued from Vashi, two poachers arrested

A rare pangolin was rescued from Vashi while buying sold by two poachers, who were arrested on Wednesday, police said. Vashi police said that the pangolin was rescued in a joint operation with the Thane Forest Department and the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), reported the Indian Express.

When medically examined, the pangolin was found dehydrated and traumatised due to captivity and had sustained minor injuries, police sources said. The pangolin was handed over the RAWW for its medical examination and care.

After the pangolin was medically examined, the rare creature was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. A Vashi police source said that the creature was found to normal and active by Thursday. The source also said that a microchip will be inserted in the pangolin after which it would be released.

