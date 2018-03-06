Mumbai crime: Parents try to sell their 4-month-old girl for Rs 6 lakh, caught

A couple has been arrested from Mira Road, along with a woman trafficker, for trying to sell a four-month-old girl for Rs 6 lakh



Representational Image

A couple has been arrested from Mira Road, along with a woman trafficker, for trying to sell a four-month-old girl for Rs 6 lakh. They were caught red-handed by the police while giving away the baby to a woman, who was posing as a buyer.

Thane Rural's Superintendent of Police, Dr Mahesh Patil had received a tipoff about the baby being brought for sale to a hotel in the Silver Park area. He'd informed API Sanjay Bangar of the anti-human trafficking unit about the same. Bangar then lay a trap for the parents and asked social worker Ami Shah to pose as the buyer.

Shah had smartly fixed a deal with the parents and a woman trafficker for buying the baby. The trafficker had also shown Shah pictures of a two-and-a-half-month-old baby girl, saying she was being sold for Rs 15 lakh.

Upon interrogation, cops found out that the couple has two children. They had a third child and were not able to provide for it financially. So, they decided to contact a woman running Radhika Child Care in Udaipur, and planned to sell their baby. The couple's children have been sent to a shelter.

Bangar said, "The woman in Udaipur had paid for the delivery of the child and other expenses after the parents said they could not take care of the baby due to their financial condition."

