Mumbai Crime: Partially decomposed body of man found in Irla nullah

After being alerted by a couple of Juhu residents, the police on Sunday recovered the body of an unidentified man in his 30s from the Irla nullah



The man had a heart-shaped tattoo on his hand

After being alerted by a couple of Juhu residents, the police on Sunday recovered the body of an unidentified man in his 30s from the Irla nullah. The body, found in the nude and in a partly decomposed condition, had four tattoos, based on which the Juhu police are trying to trace his identity. The police have registered a case of murder and conspiracy.

Around 11.30 am on Sunday, some locals called up the Juhu police and informed them about the body, following which they reached the spot and recovered it. According to the police, the deceased had long hair and beard and was aged between 25 and 35. Officers suspect he was murdered two days ago. The body was taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sources said the tattoos included a heart-shaped one on his hand, 'Avatar' written on his right forearm and the words 'Pravin' and 'Parveen' on his chest. The cops also found a steel pendant attached to a black thread, a steel kada on his right wrist and a black string around his right ankle.

An officer said, "We are scanning the missing persons' records to identify the deceased. A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC has been registered in the matter." The cops suspect the man was beaten to death as he had head injuries. They are probing if he was first killed and then dumped in the nullah.

4

Number of tattoos on the body

