Mumbai Crime: Peddler held with date rape drugs worth Rs 50 lakh on New Year's Eve

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested an African national, Maduachi Cosmos Igweoma, 45, from Panvel station with drugs worth Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday.

The NCB had received information that a foreigner was to leave town via train carrying drugs. Acting on the tip-off, the NCB team laid a trap at Panvel station and arrested Maduachi and seized 500gm of Mephedrone and 1,163 tablets of MDMA Ecstasy from him.

According to an NCB official, during interrogation, Maduachi said that he was going to Delhi by the Rajdhani Express. He also said that after reaching Delhi he was supposed to be told on the phone to whom the drugs were to be delivered.

According to the NCB officer, the drugs recovered from Maduachi are party drugs and are also known as date rape drugs. The official said that possession of party drugs in such a large quantity indicates that they were to be supplied for a big party on New Year's Eve in Delhi. The accused was produced in the court on Wednesday and has been sent to NCB custody for two days.

