Mumbai Crime: Police arrest third accused in Rizwan Kaskar extortion syndicate

The arrested accused were identified as Rizwan Kaskar (Dawood's Nephew and Iqbal Kaskar's son) and Ashfaq Tawalwala (the businessman).

Mumbai crime branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) have arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew and a businessman for their alleged involvement in an extortion syndicate. The entire nexus was busted after the arrested of Ahmad Raza Wadaria, the alleged hawala operator and close aide of wanted accused Fahim Muchmuch, also said to be a right hand of Chhota Shakeel.

Datta Nalavde DCP Detection said, "There was a monetary dispute between one of the businessmen and Ashfaq. Both ran an electronic goods business where they imported products from China and sold in Mumbai."

According to sources of the Mumbai police, on June 12, 2019, the victim received a phone call from an international number wherein the caller identified himself as Machmach and said that he was speaking on behalf of Chhota Shakeel. He added that the amount that Ashfaq was supposed to pay has been handed over to Ahmed. Machmach then told the victim from either Ashfaq or Ahmed. After which the victim then approached the crime branch and informed them about the incident.

On June 13, the victim received another call from another international number where the caller identified himself as Wadhariya. He warned the victim that if he did not do as told by Machmach, he would have to face dire consequences. He received such threats on 2-3 more occasions.

According to police sources, since the accused failed to continue their extortion and settlement businesses in Mumbai they planned to establish it elsewhere with new businessmen and developers.

Following his arrest, when he was questioned on how he knew Machmach, he revealed that when Ashfaq approached him, he contacted Rizwan (both would meet in Dubai) and asked him for a suggestion to avoid such calls.

After that Rizwan introduced Wadaria to Muchmuch and on Wadaria's request, Muchmuch warned the businessman. Four days ago, Rizwan arrived from Dubai, but when he got information about the case on July 17, he was about to escape from India. When Rizwan reached airport the authority alerted the cops. The cops immediately rushed to the airport but were stuck in a traffic snarl. They then left their vehicle and boarded a train to Andheri station, from where they took off in rickshaws towards the airport.

New module comes in light

During the investigation, the accused revealed that he knew if he called the victim, his voice could be recorded. The first threat was given via an audio clip. Machmach then sent his voice message to Wadaria post which he met the victim. He then asked the victim to listen to the gangster's message. However, Wadaria mistakenly contacted the victim one day, who in turn recorded the call as evidence.

Youngsters are on the wrong track

During the investigation, cops also found out that the accused and victim belong to the age between 25-35 years. The young Rizwan Kaskar used his family background in order to threaten the businessman. In another case, Wadaria once failed to pay a victim Rs 50, after which he gave the victim his own passport that he created in Mumbai. He then left to Kolkata and created a new passport. On his passport, Rizwan Kaskar opted for the name Mohammad Rizwan Iqbal Ahmad Shaikh.

A threat in front of cops

When the police arrested Wadaria, the Victim was helping cops with details and evidence. He gave them information about the alleged nexus when he received another phone call from an unknown number. The caller threatened him of dire consequences for helping the cops nab Wadaria. The unknown caller has also been listed as an accused in the case by the police.

"We registered the case under sections 387, 120B of India Penal Code and the accused was produced before the court where they were remanded in police custody till June 22," said Ajay Sawant, Senior Inspector AEC.

Rizwan Kaskar's Advocate Vishal Ingawale told Mid-Day," The entire deal involves money and hence, the matter is civil, not criminal. My client has no role in this."

