Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan spotted at Mumbai airport; arrested

Rizwan was arrested last night at Mumbai airport while he was trying to leave the country. Ahmed Raza who was previously arrested from the International airport and who arrived in Mumbai from Dubai has links with Rizwan

Mumbai crime branch's Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar's son on Wednesday night. Iqbal Kaskar's son Rizwan is currently in police custody.

Mid-Day had earlier reported that AEC has arrested Ahmad Raza Wadaria, a close aide of Famim Muchmuch who is also a wanted accused in the case.

According to police sources, Raza is very close to Shakeel and Fahim Muchmuch, and he allegedly used to handler their hawala business in Mumbai, Thane and Surat in Gujrat.

In this case, the victim knew the wanted accused. Three years ago, the victim struck a deal in electronic goods with one Ashfaq Towelwala and had to be paid Rs 15 lakh.

According to sources of the Mumbai police, on June 12, 2019, the victim received a phone call from an international number wherein the caller identified himself as Machmach and said that he was speaking on behalf of Chhota Shakeel. He added that the amount that Ashfaq was supposed to pay has been handed over to Ahmed. Machmach then told the victim from either Ashfaq or Ahmed. After which the victim then approached the crime branch and informed them about the incident.



On June 13, the victim received another call from another international number where the caller identified himself as Wadhariya. He warned the victim that if he did not do as told nu Machmach, he would have to face dire consequences. He received such threats on 2-3 more occasions.

According to police sources, since the accused failed to continue their extortion and settlement businesses in Mumbai they planned to establish it elsewhere with new businessmen and developers.

This is when they decided to target Surat-based businessmen and developers. Raza allegedly started his business there and would contact Machmach for potential targets (businessmen or developers) for extortion or settlements.

The Surat police later began an investigation and then coordinated with Mumbai police. Both teams tried to track him down for a year. Cops also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. Last month he was detained in Dubai after which the Indian agency deported him from there.

The sources from the crime branch revealed that they are hunting for his aides who worked with him in three major cities.

