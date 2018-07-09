Mumbai: CCTV footage of 'limping man' help cops crack Malad robberies

To solve the spate of housebreaking thefts, the cops examined the CCTV footage and saw that a certain individual with a limp

In several cases of crime happening in the city, housebreaking incidents have rocked Malad area over the past several weeks. To solve the spate of housebreaking thefts, the cops examined CCTV footage and saw that a certain individual with a limp was always around the area of the crime scene. The cops then began searching for the person in question.

On Wednesday night, when a team of Malad cops were patrolling the area, they found one person in a residential building near Liberty Garden. When a cop went to confront him, he tried to attack with a sharp object. The cops, however, nabbed him to which he confessed to the crime.

The man identified as Shivkumar Dubey, 23 (limping accused) was interrogated wherein he named his accomplice Mukesh Dubey, 25. Mukesh Dubey was also arrested and the duo have confessed to over nine housebreaking crimes in Malad, Kandivli and Charkop area.

According to police officials, a lot of housebreaking incidents were reported in the area in the last couple of months. After the many incidents, the Malad cops recovered a CCTV footage that showed a person limping from the scene after the crime. The cops then identified the individual entering and exiting the crime scene.

The accused admitted committing over dozens of crimes in Kandivli and Charkop area. They have been charged under sections 380 of IPC. The accused were produced in the court and were remanded to police custody till July 7, a police official from Malad police station said.

