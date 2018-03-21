Mumbai Crime: Police constable's son arrested for extorting Rs 1.5 crore

The accused was arrested after the police received a complaint from the director of the company and the police found that he was involved.



Representational image

The Bandra police have arrested a man, has been arrested for extorting Rs 1.5 crore from his ex-employer. The accused was arrested after the police received a complaint from the director of the company and the police found that he was involved.

As pre sources the accused is the son of a constable in Ghatkopar Traffic Division. The police found, on further investigation, that the accused used to work in the company earlier and was fired for non-performance. At that time, the accused had threatened the owners that he would complain about their activities to the IT department as per reports by Hindustan Times. An officer said, “He knew about some transactions of the company and got in touch with the mastermind of the crime, Ramyal Singh. He had shared some information after which the extortion call was made.”

A team of police officers from the Bandra police station arrested the accused and he has been remanded to custody till March 22.

