Mumbai Crime: Police recovers 4.6 kg of Cannabis from courier hub

crime

The consignment was brought from Coimbatore and was destined to Doha, Qatar, said the police.

Representational Image

On the basis of Narcotics Control Bureau's information, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday, seized a consignment containing 4.6 kilograms of Cannabis, a narcotic drugs from a courier hub. The consignment was brought from Coimbatore and that was to be sent to Doha, Qatar, said the police.

Mumbai police later arrested the consigner, a Nigerian national, who had booked the parcel containing drug concealed inside, with the help of NCB Madurai from Kadachanallur, Tamil Nadu.

In another case, Mumbai Police on Thursday conducted a raid in another courier hub, where 990 gm Ephedrine was recovered from a parcel that was to destined to Maseru, Lesotho. A woman was arrested in connection with the case and a detailed investigation was conducted. During the investigation, it was revealed that a woman had booked the parcel containing drugs concealed inside.

The narcotic drug, prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. According to the law, the accused can be awarded 20 years in jail and a fine up to 2 lakhs.

