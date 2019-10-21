Mumbai crime: Powai homemaker loses Rs 50,000 while buying sari online

A 35-year-old homemaker became the latest victim to cyber fraud as she lost Rs 50,000 while buying a sari online. According to a report in The Times of India, the victim, staying in Powai, lost the amount after sharing a one-time password.

The fraudster had approached the victim over a phone call, where the person was guiding her with purchasing the sari through a website. She gave the caller her debit card details after which she learned that she lost Rs 50,000 in the purchase. When the sari was not delivered, the homemaker then contacted the customer care of the website to sort the refund of the product.

According to the police, the fraudulent caller had sent her the link where she fed her debit card details, Later she got notifications on her phone that Rs 50,000 was debited from her account and she filed a complaint with the police. An officer from Powai police station said that the cyber cell took the transaction details and money trails to track down the culprit.

