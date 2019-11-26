Mumbai Crime: Private tutor gets five years in jail for molesting TV actor's son

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Court sent a 45-year-old man to five years imprisonment for sexually abusing a TV actor’s son in 2015, on Monday.

A report in The Times of India said the accused worked as a private tutor and lived in the same vicinity as the boy, who was 12 years old at the time of the incident, and would follow him on his way back from school.

The prosecutor said that seven witnesses had testified during the trial. He submitted that, while stalking the boy on the day of the incident, the man followed him to his residential building. When the watchman stopped him at the gate, the accused lied to him saying that he was the boy’s private tutor.

The man then followed the boy to the elevator and molested him. As the elevator reached the sixth floor, the door opened and the boy, frightened by the man’s act, saw his mother, who was standing near the door. He narrated the incident to her as the accused ran downstairs.

The family of the boy then approached the police and filed a complaint after which the accused was arrested.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates