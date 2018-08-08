Mumbai Crime: Probe in truck theft case leads crime branch to Telangana

crime

Hajrat Ali Khan, 32, who was arrested by the Kurla police, revealed that his partner Vashim Shaikh used to steal the trucks from Dadar, Deonar, Matunga and Thane and drive them to Telangana via Nanded or Latur

Recovered vehicles and accused in custody

Investigation into a vehicle theft case, following the arrest of a truck delivery person from Kurla on July 12, has led the crime branch to Telangana, where the stolen vehicles were sold to farmers and grocery dealers.

Hajrat Ali Khan, 32, who was arrested by the Kurla police, revealed that his partner Vashim Shaikh used to steal the trucks from Dadar, Deonar, Matunga and Thane and drive them to Telangana via Nanded or Latur. Crime branch officers said Khan would sell the trucks, worth Rs 5-6 lakh each, for R1 lakh each.

An officer said, "Khan wanted to stop this work after release from prison this year. But he took it up as he was in dire need of money. His wife is pregnant and his son is unwell." Inspector Dheeraj Koli said they are searching for Shaikh.

