Mumbai crime: Rakesh Pawar brutally murdered in Bhandup

Rakesh Pawar

A local cricketer was hacked to death by three persons at a petrol pump in Bhandup on Thursday night, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Ambadas Pawar, a resident of Ambewadi chawl.

Rakesh was rushed to a Mulund hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Bhandup police have registered a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) against three persons, who are absconding.

Meanwhile, the chawl residents and Rakesh's brother Ravi have accused one Sohail Khan for the murder. Radha Khanagare, who lives in the same chawl, alleged that when Rakesh left for the petrol pump at night, Khan followed him. "My niece saw him carrying a chopper," she added.

Ravi claimed Khan has always been violent towards his family. The residents alleged that Khan used to sell drugs to children, which irked Rakesh.

"Sohail, a drug addict, supplied drugs to kids for free and once they got addicted, he would charge heavily. Rakesh did not like this and got into an argument with Khan. During the fight, Rakesh slapped Khan," said Radha.

The police also suspect that the murder took place over personal enmity. They are examining the CCTV footage in the area to identify the attackers.

Rakesh has played Ranji Trophy match and Kanga Cricket League, said Shiv Sena MLA from Bhandup Ashok Patil. He is survived by his wife and a son and a daughter — both minors.

