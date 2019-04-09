Mumbai Crime: Rape accused family members held for death threats to cops

crime

A team was sent to the accused Vadivel's house in Andheri for investigation and procure evidence regarding the case but the locals and the accused's family refused to cooperate with the police.

Representational Image

Police on Saturday arrested family members of an accused of allegedly threatening and blocking the Juhu police who were acting on a rape and murder case of a minor. The accused identified as Vadivel alias Gundappa Chintanbi Devendra had brutally raped and murdered a nine-year-old girl.

According to the police, a team was sent to the accused Vadivel's house in Andheri for investigation and procure evidence regarding the case but the locals and the accused's family refused to cooperate with the police. Moreover, the accused's family showed iron rods and gave death threats to the police.

The arrested family members were identified as Muskan Vadivel Devendra 20, Chelmuttu alias Abbu Chintanbi Devendra 36, Bano Chelmuttu Devendra 33, Ramai Chintanbi Devendra 55.

An officer from Juhu Police Station aware of the case said, "We went to do a Panchama and house search of the accused who was involved in kidnapping, rape, and murder of a minor. We informed accused wife Muskan and other family members about the procedure of Panchanama. We also wanted to conduct a search in the accused's house but family members refused to cooperate with us. They blocked the entrance. Accused's wife and Mother Ramai abused us as well."

"The accused brother Chelmuttu and sister Bano went inside their house and brought iron road to threatened the police team saying, 'Koi Police Ghar me Ghusega to usko rod sarpe Marke, yahinpar jaan se mardunga'." officer added.

The Juhu police returned to the policestation without Panchnama and house search of the accused and registered and fresh FIR against his family under section 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation),341(Punishment for wrongful restrain),506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Common Intention) of IPC.

The police acted in the wake of the horrific murder and rape case of a minor. Thousands of people had gathered outside the police station in Saturday demanding capital punishment for the accused.

On Saturday, following the horrific murder and rape case of a minor thousands of people have gathered outside Juhu Police station and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

This is not the first time that Vadivel was arrested in a rape case. He had served jail term in the sexual assault case in 2013 and had walked out of jail in 2017 for good behavior.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates