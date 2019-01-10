Mumbai Crime: Retired cop's son arrested in serial bike theft case

crime

Malad: The Malad police have allegedly caught a retired cop’s son in a serial bike theft case and have recovered 9 Activa bikes. Apparently, the accused learnt the method to unlock bikes without using the key from YouTube videos.

The accused has been identified as Avinash Ashok Kashid, 22 years old (resident of Mahada Charkop, Kandivali West) and Rupesh Rajendra Ghadashi 21 years (Resident of Amar CHS Chincholi Bunder, Malad West Mumbai.)

According to sources, the police are keeping a constant watch on the houses of the accused with the help of CCTV footages, and technical analysis. Malad police arrested the accused on Monday.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Kashid was the mastermind behind this. He is the son of a retired cop, Ashok Kashid, who was posted in the LA -4 before his retirement. Initially, he was residing at Malad police quarters but after his retirement, he was shifted to Charkop Mahada. Kashid and Ghadashi are friends and both are studying in the second year B.com in a Malad-based College, said a police official from Malad police station.

Taking the help of YouTube, Kashid learnt 'how to break the locks of Activa bikes' and stole an Activa bike from Malad, a couple of months back. He sold the same with the help of his friend Ghadashi. After a successful first steal, he went on stealing spree and stole 10 bikes from Malad. According to the police information, Ghadashi helped Kashid to sell some of the stolen bikes in Ratnagiri district, added the official.

A part of the incident was captured on the CCTV installed near the spot where the incident took place. Taking the help of an informer, they started the investigation.

Malad police station’s detection team, Police sub-inspector Nishandar, Police sub-inspector Bansode and their staff, after verifying CCTV footage from Malad, and Charcop area also took the help of the technical analysis team who were keeping a constant watch on the houses of the accused and finally they arrested them. They confessed to the crime of stealing ten Activa bikes from Malad and Kandivali area.

The accused have been booked and arrested under section 379 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the court and remanded police custody till January 11, said another official from Malad police station.

