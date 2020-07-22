Mumbai Crime: Rogue Spiderman scales Powai building, steals gold worth Rs 9 lakh

Multiple house breakings occurred at Powai's posh high-rise Wadhwa Lake Front Solitaire late on Sunday night. Police said a burglar climbed total seven floors, broke into three flats and escaped with gold jewellery worth R9.25 and R10,000 cash that he found in one of them. The accused has not been caught on camera as all 11 CCTV cameras of the high-rise were inactive. Powai police are investigating the case.

1. Some time after Sunday midnight, a thief entered the parking lot of the Wadhwa Lake Front Solitaire tower, Powai through the Heera Panna shopping complex

2. He then climbed up a level, entered the podium parking lot and from there the swimming pool above. From the swimming pool area, the accused started a dangerous climb up the pipes of the tower.

3. The thief reached the fourth floor where he cut the pigeon nets on the balcony of the Bhide family. He realised the family is in the bedroom while other rooms had no valuables. The thief left and continued his climb up the tower.

4. On the sixth floor, the man entered the Francis family's house using the same method. Here too, someone was in each bedroom, so he left to continue the climb up to the seventh floor. Here, he entered the John family's home. Using the same method of cutting pigeon nets, the accused entered the house through the balcony. The thief found an empty bedroom while the family slept in another. Here the thief stole gold jewellery worth Rs 9.25 lakh and R10,000 cash and climbed back down the pipe. On Monday morning, Harosh John approach Powai police to register an FIR.

