RPF cop sodomises, assaults cab driver in south Mumbai, arrested

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been arrested by MRA Marg police for allegedly sodomising and assaulting a taxi driver in South Mumbai on Saturday night.

"The accused Amit Kumar Dhankhad, a native of Haryana, has been dismissed from the force," Ashraf KK, senior divisional security commissioner, Central Railway, told mid-day. Dhankhad joined RPF in 2015 and was posted at a company controlled by Central Headquarters at CSMT, he added.

An officer attached to MRA Marg police station said, "Dhankhad was heavily drunk on Saturday night after his shift got over. He wanted to go to Grant Road and so directly went and sat in the 45-year-old's taxi. The victim said that he was already waiting for another passenger. But Dhankhad argued with the driver, eventually forcing him to start the car.

"Dhankhad forced the taxi driver to take him to Grant Road. After a few minutes, Dhankhad asked him to stop at PD Mello Road, pulled him out of the car and started thrashing him with a stick," the police officer added.

Later, Dhankhad undressed the driver and had unnatural sex with him. Hearing the commotion, a passer-by called the police and a team from MRA Marg was sent to the spot and arrested the constable.

The Senior DSC Ashraf said that Dhankhad was initially suspended after the matter came into light. "But the gravity of the offence caused us to dismissed Dhankhad from the force."

