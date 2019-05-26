Mumbai Crime: Scrap dealer kills man over family dispute in Andheri

crime

The two men from Andheri's Sakinaka were locked in a financial battle after their children got divorced

The police conduct an investigation at the crime scene

A 54-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was killed over a family dispute in Nahar Society, Sakinaka, Andheri on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ibne Hasan, 54, who had come to visit his son. Hasan was fatally shot at four times by his son's ex father-in-law, Imamuddin Khan.

On Saturday noon, Hasan, a resident of Nahar Society, had stepped out on an errand when he ran into Khan at the gate. The duo got in a bitter argument and began hurling abuses at each other. In a fit of rage, Khan took out his 0.32 bore pistol and fired at Hasan. Despite his attempt to run, Hasan sustained injuries in his neck and back. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead.



Ibne Hasan Khan suffered gunshot wounds

"The men were embroiled in monetary and property issues after their children got divorced couple of years ago," said Kishor Sawant, senior inspector of Sakinaka police station. "We have recovered a country-made revolver from the spot as well, that Khan claims was owned by the deceased. We are trying to find out what triggered this act of violence, he added.

While Khan is a scrap dealer in Sakinaka, Hasan was in Mumbai to celebrate Eid with his children. The Saki Naka police has arrested Khan under IPC section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

