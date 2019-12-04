Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen lures six-year-old girl with chocolates, rapes her in Kurla

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station arrested a 61-year-old on Wednesday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Kurla.

According to the police, the girl had gone to the store to purchase groceries and the man lured her inside the shop with chocolates and raped her. They said the accused raped the girl for two days and threatened her to not tell her parents. However, on Tuesday, she started experiencing pain in her private parts and complained to her parents.

When the girl narrated the incident, her family filed a complaint with the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station.

"The accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act," Mumbai Police PRO, DCP Pranay Ashok said.

