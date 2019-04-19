Mumbai Crime: Senior citizen murdered in Borivli flat

crime

Police zero-in on two suspects, say motive could be business rivalry

A senior citizen was found dead at his flat in Borivli West on Wednesday evening, and the police later discovered that he had been murdered. The Borivli police had initially registered an accidental death report, but the post-mortem showed that the 70-year-old's death had been unnatural. The police have now registered a murder case against unknown accused and are investigating.

The deceased has been identified as Vaman Manohar Joshi, who was residing with his 32-year-old son in Jamuni Galli, Borivli West. According to police sources, his son runs a snacks stall in the locality and his father used to eat lunch and dinner at the stall. Yesterday, when Joshi did not turn up at the stall till 3 pm, his son called home several times but the phone went unanswered. When he went home to see what the problem was, he found his father lying motionless on the sofa.

Neighbours called the police, who arrived at the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. On Thursday, the post-mortem report revealed that Joshi had been strangulated, said a police officer. When the cops checked CCTV footage from in and around the building, they saw two unknown people going into the building.

Investigations also revealed that nothing was taken from the house. Cops said it looked like the two suspects were known to the deceased and the murder was over some personal, business or property rivalry. The police are also interrogating Joshi's son to find out about any enemies his father may have had.

