Senior citizen couple drugged, looted in Juhu; three held

crime

The Duggal family had employed the duo two months ago as the couple lives with a differently-abled son and need help

Representational Image

The Juhu Police on Monday arrested three accused for allegedly drugging and looting a senior citizen couple in Juhu on March 31. The two house-helps at the couple's home – Ram Singh Saud, 35, and Uttam Singh Saud, 20 – allegedly drugged Gurpinder Duggal, 73, and his wife, and stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 73 lakh from their apartment at Gandhigram road in Juhu.

"The Duggal family had employed the duo two months ago as the couple lives with a differently-abled son and need help. The servants planned the loot along with another accused Damni Dilbahadur Saud, 22, who works as a watchman in Versova," the police informed.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 55-year-old absconder arrested after 28 years in Jogeshwari

A case under sections 381 (theft of employer's property), 328 (poisoning) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three accused and is being investigated by a team led by Additional Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sharma and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Paramjit Singh Dahiya.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Woman, auto driver do a Bunty aur Babli in Bangur Nagar

"The Special Task Force in Gorakhpur was informed of the incident as the accused are natives of Nepal and could have escaped," a police officer said. On Monday, the accused were, however, spotted in Karnataka and local police took them in their custody. The loot has been recovered.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old gets 14 years in jail for raping minor stepdaughter

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates