Mumbai Crime: Woman, auto driver do a Bunty aur Babli in Bangur Nagar

The Bangur Nagar police have arrested a woman and an auto driver on Monday, for robbing passengers, usually drunks outside bars. The police were put on their trail after a complaint by a passenger who was robbed by the two at knife-point in Malad on Sunday. The police arrested them the next day.

The accused, Somayya alias Chandni alias Sushila Bachhav, 20, and Pratesh Munde, 28, the auto driver, both residents of Malad, have been remanded in police custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that they have robbed other passengers.

Police said the victim was waiting for an auto on Link Road when Munde stopped his auto near him and requested Chandni, who was sitting inside, to accommodate him in the backseat. Munde then drove towards Goregaon and after finding a dark and isolated place, the duo robbed the passenger. They then fled the spot.

A patrolling police team on the trail of the accused stopped a woman passenger travelling in a rickshaw on Monday. As she and the driver were unable to answer certain questions, and police also found a knife in their possession, they were taken to the police station. Eventually the accused confessed to the crime. Munde has allegedly told the police that Chandni keeps changing her accomplice (rickshaw drivers).

"Chandni has confessed that she robs to feed her alcohol and drug addiction. She claimed she took the help of Munde to rob the passengers. We suspect the accused are involved in other cases. We are investigating," said Senior PI Vijay Bane of Bangur Nagar police station.

