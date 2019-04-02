Traffic cops found newborn baby dead nibbled away by rats in police compound

crime

A sweeper of the police station found the baby's body while cleaning the compound; police immediately arrived at the scene and sent the baby's body for autopsy thus kick-starting the investigation

Bengaluru: A newborn baby girl was found dead in the compound of the Jalahalli traffic police station last week. Police claim that when the body was found, rats had nibbled away baby's leg.

According to Times Of India, the shocking case occurred in Jalahalli, norther Bengaluru, where a sweeper of the police station, Salma, found the baby's body while cleaning the compound. When traffic police learned about the alleged body of the newborn, Jalahalli law-and-order police apprised the same. The police immediately arrived at the scene and sent the baby's body for autopsy thus kick-starting the investigation.

The autopsy report revealed that rats had nibbled away at the baby's leg. Police then performed her last rites in Jalahalli burial ground.

The officials claim that they are suspecting the culprits had thrown the baby girl and fled from the spot. The police are yet to find out the cause of the incident and are probing the matter.

In another similar case, a full-term baby, named Giovanni by doctors, was found by a street sweeper in Settimo Torinese lying in the road early on May 30 but died half an hour after being rushed to Turin's Regina Margherita hospital by ambulance.

Giovanni's mother, 34-year-old Valentina Ventura, is under arrest for murder while her husband, who claimed to have been unaware that she was pregnant, is a witness in the ongoing investigation of the infant's death.

