Mumbai Crime: Senior police inspector held for taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh

A senior ACB official said the senior inspector of JJ Marg police station Shirish Murlidhar Gaikwad had demanded Rs 2 lakh as a bribe from Imran 'Kutta' alias Imran 'Kalia', a dreaded criminal in the area.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered an offence against a senior police inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a history-sheeter in order to not book him under a stringent law of the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA).

"Gaikwad had demanded the bribe for not initiating action against Imran under MPDA," said the official.

Imran paid the bribe amount to the police inspector but at the same time informed the ACB's Mumbai unit about it, the official said.

During verification, Gaikwad admitted that he had accepted the bribe following which an offence was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Defending himself Gaikwad said, "Imran is a history sheeter and he has been externed thrice from JJ Marg area for committing serious offences like theft and extortion. He has just hatched a plan to scuttle the action I have taken against him [Imran]."

Additional Commissioner of Police (south region) Nishith Mishra said that Gaikwad had been suspended.

