Mumbai Crime: Serial Gujarat fraudster arrested for raping Malvani widow

crime

The arrested accused arrested from Vadodara, identified as Bhupendra Jayant Kumar Vyas, 55, raped the woman in November 2018 after spiking her soft drink

Bhupendra Jayant Kumar Vyas

The Malvani police on Thursday finally caught hold of a man notorious for cheating people in Gujarat, for raping a 45-year-old widow in Malvani under the pretext of marriage. The arrested accused arrested from Vadodara, identified as Bhupendra Jayant Kumar Vyas, 55, raped the woman in November 2018 after spiking her soft drink.

Police sources said the woman filed an FIR against him on January 9, alleging Vyas had raped her in a car after spiking her drink. The complainant is a widow who resides in Malvani and runs her own business. She came into contact with Vyas several months ago through her landlord, whom he knew. Vyas had promised to finance her business and subsequently marry her. She said Vyas seemed like a soft-hearted, god-fearing person with very high moral and spiritual values, qualities which according to the woman, proved to be helpful for him when it came to trapping people.

Then one day in November 2018, he said he was taking her to a temple, but before reaching any such place, he allegedly intoxicated her soft drink, after which he raped her in the car. When he refused to marry her after the incident, she approached the Malvani police station and registered an FIR against him on January 9. Cops began looking for him but he was nowhere to be found.

Finally, crime branch officials got to know he was in Vadodara. Following the tip-off, a team went to the city and caught hold of Vyas on Thursday. "He has been brought to Mumbai and handed over to the Malvani police station," said police inspector Chimaji Adhav from crime branch Unit XI. Vyas has been remanded in police custody till January 29.

Vyas is a history-sheeter and has been caught multiple times in Gujarat in cases of cheating and fraud. He is notorious for going to different cities in Gujarat posing as the deputy inspector general of the police with a fake identity card. Several years ago, he also allegedly gave an interview to a Gujarat-based local TV channel posing as the deputy inspector general of Vadodara city. Vyas also had fake ID showing him as the director general of the fire brigade.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates