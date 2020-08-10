Mumbai Crime: Serial lewd caller targeted 150 city receptionists, held

A serial phone harasser has been caught for making thousands of lewd calls to receptionists of motor companies, some of whom left their jobs because of the harassment. Mumbai police has received over 150 complaints of the same nature, with the accused having collectively made around 4,000 calls.

Hendry Michael Nadar, 38, is a driver and resides at Baroda house, Marve Road in Malad West. Police recovered several stolen SIM cards which Nadar used to make calls.

Modus operandi

Nadar started calling car dealers such as Hyundai Companies, Modi Hyundai, Hare Krishna Motors, Lakshya Academy, FortPoint, Blue Chip, etc in February. When a woman receptionist would take the call, he would make enquiries and later abuse them. He would ask women to meet him 'for fun', 'to have sex'. He would change his mobile number to evade police.



The accused, Hendry Nadar

Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Digambar Pagar of Andheri police said, "We tried to trace Nadar on a woman's complaint but he kept changing his number. So we asked the complainant for help and honey-trapped him. We nabbed him on Saturday near the Pump House, Andheri East, when he came to meet the woman. We are taking statements of all the women he has harassed."

"If all women complainants come forward, we will have over 200 complaints. The office of the commissioner of police has received over 150 written complaints from different companies," Pagar said.

Nadar has been booked for sexual harassment, stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Similar case

In a similar incident, a 32-year-old Pune resident was arrested by Sahar police for allegedly making around 4,500 lewd phone calls to an Andheri-based five-star hotel since December. The accused, Prasad Mane, works as an office boy at a Pune college. Police said Mane used to call women continuously which led them to resign.

