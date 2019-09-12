Mumbai Crime: Sex racket busted in Andheri; 45-year-old woman arrested

The Oshiwara police have busted a sex racket and rescued two girls including a minor and arrested a 45-year-old woman who had been running the illegal business inside her rented accommodation in Patliputra of MHADA in Andheri West.

The accused has been identified as Shabana Abdul Sattar (45) who had taken the flat on rent since the last year. One of the officers, who conducted the raid, told mid-day that Sattar had been luring her customers via WhatsApp to send photographs of girls.

"Two girls including one minor have been rescued and a woman who is the ring leader of the sex racket has been arrested. It was a residential complex Patliputra, in MHADA colony where she had been running the sex business since the past one year. We had dispatched a dummy customer and caught her red-handed. We have also seized Rs 3000 in cash," said the officer.

The accused has been booked under section 370 (3) of IPC, section 3,4,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking (PITA) Act and section 17 of POCSO Act. She was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court that then sent her into police remand till September 16. Further investigations are underway.

