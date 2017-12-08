Mumbai Crime: Sex racket queen could have other bodies hidden under trantrik shrine

After finding the corpse of her husband buried under the bathroom, the police are pretty certain Sarita Bharti alias Farida still has other skeletons in her closet

After finding the corpse of her husband buried under the bathroom, the police are pretty certain Sarita Bharti alias Farida still has other skeletons in her closet. Arrested for running a sex racket at home, Farida had allegedly also murdered three people, including her husband.



Cops started have digging under the shrine

Black magic involved?

Sources said the investigators now suspect there may be a black magic angle to these murders, after discovering close to 300 tantrik video CDs and 500 religious idols and pictures at a shrine in the hall of the 2BHK house. The sources added that Farida hinted she may have buried the other bodies under the altar. The officers plan to dig up the hall to excavate any remains there. The police had earlier turned the house upside down in their search for the other bodies, but found nothing except for several kilos of used condoms in the septic tank where the husband was buried.

Hubby disapproved

Investigations have revealed that Farida's husband, Sahdev, did not approve of her running a brothel at home, and they would often quarrel about this. Farida told the cops that he would assault her daily, and it was after one such argument that she killed him in his sleep. The police believe that Farida's live-in partner Kamlesh might have helped her pull off the murder and cover it up, by burying the body in the septic tank.



Farida's home after she hinted that she may have buried the bodies there

Additional SP Yogesh Chavan said, "After the recovery of Sahdev's remains, it was revealed that she executed two more murders. One woman alone cannot do this, more people must have been involved. There is also the possibility that after killing the other two victims, she threw the bodies somewhere else or buried them." The police detained Kamlesh yesterday, and were expected to arrest him by the end of the day. The cops are also questioning Sahdev and Farida's 25-year-old son Sandesh.

