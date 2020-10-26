Mumbai Crime: Shop worker arrested for brutalising Powai dog

The man who brutalised a stray dog has been arrested and will be produced before court on Monday, said Powai police on Sunday. According to an officer, the man, aged between 35 and 40, confessed to committing the heinous act.

Considering the seriousness of the incident in which a foot-long stick was inserted inside the private part of Noorie, the dog, the police searched dozens of CCTV camera footage from the area. And on Saturday, they detained two suspects and during questioning, one of them — a worker at a Bengali sweet shop — confessed.

Police said there is a furniture shop nearby, where they found wooden pieces that looked similar to the one used to assault Noorie. The dog was found a few metres away from the furniture shop, police added. The shop has been shut due to the pandemic, but the owner had asked the man to stay in the shop for cleaning. The CCTV camera footage shows that he used to feed stray dogs in the area and also used to bathe them.

"We arrested the man after his activities and movements were verified with the CCTV camera footage. The accused seems mentally ill. He was arrested today and will be produced before court tomorrow," Senior Inspector Dilip Dhamunse of Powai police station told mid-day on Sunday. Noorie was found in a pool of blood by animal feeder Devi Sheth on Thursday.

"After the article was published in the newspaper, help started pouring in. We received over R40,000 in donation for her treatment. So far, Rs 23,000 has been used and Noorie has to undergo one more surgery. She is still in shock but is out of danger," said Taronish Bulsara, president and founder of World for all Animal Care and Adoptions.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news