Mumbai Crime: Six men held for assaulting woman, friends in Goregaon

The Bangur Nagar police have arrested six people for allegedly abusing and assaulting a 25-year old woman and her friends in the wee hours of Sunday in Goregaon. RJ Pritam Singh alas Pritam Pyare who rescued the woman and her friends, was also assaulted. Senior Inspector Shobha Pise of Bangur Nagar police station, under the guidance of DCP Zone XI Mohankumar Dahikar, had formed several teams that managed to trace the accused. They were caught on Monday night. The police are looking for the other accused, including a woman, as per the complainant's statement.



The arrested accused have been identified as Raunak Davere, 24, Sameer Lahot, 25, Gavin D'Souza, 19, Sandeep Khandagle, 25, Rishikesh Chapde, 24 and Dhiren Michela, 21. They are all Goregaon residents.

"Three of the accused had fled to Alibag after the crime. They were called to Mumbai and interrogated by the senior officers. They revealed the identity of the other accused, so far six accused have been caught and arrested," said a police officer.

"Two of the accused, Davare and Sameer Lahot work for a well-known food delivery company. D'Souza and Michela are students, while Khandagle and Chapade are jobless.

Khandagle had made the indecent comments at the woman," the officer added.

"We have registered two cases, in one, the complainant was the woman who was abused and assaulted with her friends by the accused. The other case was registered on the complaint of RJ Pritam Singh. The six accused were booked and produced before court today and they were remanded in judicial custody," SI Pise said.

