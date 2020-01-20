Mumbai: Speeding car jumps divider hits bus at Jogeshwari

A speeding Volkswagen car heading towards Andheri(south) last night hit a bus after the driver lost control of the vehicle. According to the police sources, the driver of the car was speeding and lost control of the car and collided with the boundary wall of a Metro work construction. The car then rammed a bus which was parked on the opposite service road at Shankarwadi bus stop. The incident took place around 1 am at Jogeshwari East, Western Express Highway.

Three passengers inside the car were lucky enough to survive the high speed crash and escape with few minor injuries. "The driver has been identified as Sarvesh Tawde(23) and has been booked by the Jogeshwari police under section 279, 336 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act," said senior inspector Mahendra Nirlekar of Jogeshwari police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates