Mumbai Crime: String of CCTV footage help nab ragpicker's killer

Eight days after a man killed a pavement dweller outside the latter's hut near Mahalaxmi station, the NM Joshi Marg police cracked the case with the help of the footage from several CCTV cameras.

The police said the 28-year-old suspect who was later identified as Surendra Ramsamuj Saroj, also known as Sonu or Kalia, murdered Naresh Shinde on the night of December 11, several hours after the two had a heated argument.

Shinde lived on a sidewalk with his wife Shobha, 60, for many years. On the night of his killing, he returned home and slept on the footpath next to their shanty. Around 5.30 am, Shobha went to wake her husband up and found him covered with blood.

With no clue at hand, the cops started a probe. A CCTV camera near the crime spot had captured a man walking suspiciously. The same man was filmed by a close-circuit TV camera near Saat Rasta. He was seen assaulting a person. More cameras showed him going to Lower Parel station via Arthur Road.

At the station on the Western Railway, the suspect boarded a Borivali-bound train. But the footage at the next stop showed that he got down at Dadar. As they looked for the suspected killer, the cops found him at Shivaji Park on Saturday.

The suspect gave his name as Sonu, alias Kalia. He told the police that he repeatedly hit Shinde with a stone because he was angry with him. The police said Kalia had come to Agripada during the lockdown, but nobody knew where he came from or in whose house he lived in the city.

ACP of Worli Division Sudhir Jambhavdekar said they set up a special team to crack the case as they had no clue about the killer. "We arrested the person with the help of CCTV cameras. There was an argument between Sonu and Shinde which led to the murder."

