Mumbai: Decomposed body of woman found, police says deceased was illegal Bangladeshi immigrant

The semi-decomposed body of a 26-year-old woman was found in a flat at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai. Police officials said the woman was strangulated to death around three weeks ago and the assailant locked the room from outside and fled.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the deceased has been identified as Lipi Sagar Shaikh alias Reena Shaikh. Police said that Shaikh, allegedly an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant lived with two other women from her country in the flat and worked in the hospitality industry in Navi Mumbai.

However, all three women lost their jobs during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. While Shaikh's housemates returned to Bangladesh, she continued to live in the flat. Meanwhile, her body was discovered on Monday by the two women when they returned to Mumbai.

During the investigation, police found that Shaikh was in a relationship with a Bangladeshi man, who lived with her after her housemates had left. He is suspected of killing her, a police official said. Shaikh's housemates told cops that they found the flat locked when they returned and Shaikh's phone wasn't reachable.

They contacted the landlord and asked him for the key. However, the owner told them that he didn’t have it as Shaikh was still living there. The women then got the broker of the house, who had the duplicate key, to open the door. On finding Shaikh's semi-decomposed body, they contacted the police immediately.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe is underway. An official from Kalamboli police station said, "We have begun our investigation and are looking for the man who lived with the victim. As all three women were living illegally in the country, they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

