Mumbai Crime: Suspended constable arrested for robbery

A suspended constable was arrested by the Bhoiwada police for robbery yesterday. He has been identified as Akshay Chaugule, 27. The robbery took place at Keni chawl in Bhoiwada. A resident, Sunita Varkhade, woke up for yoga class around 5 am yesterday, and realised the alarm on her mobile phone had not rung. She looked for it but it was missing, along with her purse. Her son Pratik remembered that he had left the door open for about 15 minutes around 1.40 am when he went to the public toilet nearby.

Pratik said, “On my way to the public toilet I had seen a person who looked like Chaugule, who had been caught red-handed by us for attempting a robbery last year in the locality. I realised he might have entered my house.” Pratik called a friend, Prashant Gulekar, who was among those who had caught Chaugule last year. He showed Gulekar Chaugule’s picture on a social media site and confirmed that it was Chaugule he had seen.

Along with the police they then went to Chaugule’s house nearby at BDD chawl. Chaugule confessed to the crime at the police station. Police booked him under Section 380 (Theft) of Indian Penal Code and arrested him. N Ambika, DCP zone 4 said, “We have arrested the accused as he had stolen the property. He is a constable posted with Local Arms (LA) 4 at Marol.” Chaugule was suspended after he was booked for molestation by RAK Marg police.

