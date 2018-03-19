Mumbai Crime: Suspended Mumbai cop stalks same woman one year on; held

The accused has been booked for more than six cases of sexual harassment and assault in the past

Representational Picture

A 38-year-old suspended constable was arrested on Sunday for stalking a 33-year-old woman and posting offensive content relating to her on various social media platforms. The constable had been arrested a year back after the same woman filed harasmment complaint against him.

The accused, identified as Shailesh Kadam is a resident of Bhoiwada. The accused has been booked for more than six cases of sexual harassment and assault in the past. The crimes occurred at various locations including Bhoiwada, Matunga, Santacruz, Vile parle, Kankavli and Sindhudurg, based on which he remained suspended for the last four years.

Kadam, who stays in the same building where the victim's father owns a tailoring shop, sought revenge from the woman for his arrest after being released on bail. A report in the Hindustan Times quoted a police offcer from the Boisar police as having stated, "To take revenge, he started parking his motorcycle outside her shop. He also started to follow her around. In January 2018, he followed her to Matunga garden and took pictures and videos of her."

The HT report also quotes senior police inspector Dattaray Patil as having added, "We arrested him from his residence on Sunday. He will be produced in court on Monday." Based on the victims complaint Kadam has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

