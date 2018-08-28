Mumbai Crime: Tanzanian arrested with party drugs worth Rs 3 crore at airport

crime

In a similar case on July 17, a Tanzanian national was arrested at the airport with 16.2 kg of amphetamine. The person was supposed to board an Emirates flight to Dubai and then travel to Johannesburg from there

The drug was hidden in false layers of the arrested accused's suitcase

Acting on intelligence inputs, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport arrested a Tanzanian woman and seized 3 kg of party drugs — amphetamine — worth Rs 3 crore from her on Monday. The drug was hidden in a number of false layers created inside her bag.

According to the officials, the woman has been identified as Cheche Hubert. She came to Mumbai from Johannesburg via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight. She has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a similar case on July 17, a Tanzanian national was arrested at the airport with 16.2 kg of amphetamine. The person was supposed to board an Emirates flight to Dubai and then travel to Johannesburg from there.

03kg

Quantity of the drug seized

16.2kg

Drug seized from a Tanzanian in July

Drug abuse

Amphetamine is a synthetic drug, which is manufactured from Ephedrine. AIU officers said it is consumed through smoking or sniffing. Its abuse leads to heart failure, convulsions, depression, violent behaviour and suicidal tendencies. As the drug acts as a strong stimulant, it has a high demand.

Also Read: Mumbai: Brazilian Arrested With Cocaine Worth Rs 2.5 Crore At Airport

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates