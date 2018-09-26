Mumbai Crime: Teacher booked for molesting child during school hours

crime

The police have booked the teacher under the stringent POSCO act and are probing the case further

In a shocking incident, the parents of a four-year-old girl have lodged a police complaint against a woman teacher from a Kandivli school on Monday for molesting their child during the school hours. The Kandivli police have booked the teacher under the stringent POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act. The police are probing the case and till now no arrests have been made.



The minor child, who is in junior KG, complained to her parents after returning from school on Monday that the teacher had touched her inappropriately. When the parents of the minor girl approached the school, the management informed the parents that the school premises are entirely covered by cameras, except inside the washrooms. The police were summoned and the CCTV footage was shown to the parents as well as cops. "Nothing concrete has been found in the CCTV footage." the police officer said.



"It is not clear as of now as to where the molestation occurred. We are quizzing school staffers and recording statements," said a police official as reported in Times of Internet. School authorities said that they were cooperating in the probe. "For the safety of children, we have hired only female staff for the pre-primary section," said a school representative.

In a similar incident, the Charkop Police arrested a transgender for allegedly molesting a minor girl. According to the police sources, the incident took place in Charkop, Kandivli (W). The accused transgender came to the victim’s house to offer blessings in exchange for cash and allegedly touched the girl inappropriately.

The girl informed her mother about the incident who was in the kitchen at the time. The mother immediately approached the Charkop Police to register a formal complaint against the transgender. The Charkop police registered a complaint on the request of the mother and made the arrest within an hour by tracing the accused in the same locality.

