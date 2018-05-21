Mumbai Crime: Teen pregnant after man rapes her behind tetrapods at Marine Drive

The mother who owns a beauty parlour approached a police station near Bandra and said that her daughter was taken to the tetrapods at Marine Drive and raped by the accused.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 20-year-old youth which resulted in her getting pregnant. A case was registered at Bandra police station in this regard by the mother of the girl against the youth for raping her daughter.

The mother who owns a beauty parlour approached a police station near Bandra and said that her daughter was taken to the tetrapods at Marine Drive and raped by the accused. The minor delivered a baby on May 16. According to a police officer, the minor used to go to Bandra and Santacruz with the accused, however since the crime occurred at Marine Drive, the case was trasferred to Marine Drive Police.

Marine Drive police are going through call data records of the accused and others connected to him. "We will soon track him down. The survivor and accused were in love and would go to Vile Parle and Santacruz frequently, a senior police officer told The Times Of India.

The youth has been booked under section 376 (rape) of IPC and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of Pocso Act. The punishment under section 4 of Pocso is not less than 7 years which may extend to life imprisonment.

