Mumbai Crime: Tennis coach Pradeep Sangwan held for molesting minor player at Cooperage Hall

A senior police officer told mid-day that the 15-year-old girl from Haryana had come to Mumbai with her mother to participate in the ongoing National School Games that started on Sunday

The Colaba police have arrested tennis coach Pradeep Sangwan, 35, for molesting an underage tennis player at Cooperage Hall of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

A senior police officer told mid-day that the 15-year-old girl from Haryana had come to Mumbai with her mother to participate in the ongoing National School Games that started on Sunday. The girl was allegedly molested on February 4 between 10.30 am and 11 am, according to the Colaba police.

"When the girl reached the changing room, Sangwan allegedly touched her inappropriately. When she protested, Sangwan told her if she wanted to get selected she should do as he said. The girl's mother was furious when she learnt about this but when she confronted Sangwan, he allegedly twisted her arm," a senior police officer told mid-day.

The mother and girl registered a case against Sangwan at Colaba police station on Monday afternoon and he has been arrested for molestation and under stringent sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

NB Mote, deputy director, Sports and Youth Services, said, "The participants have come to Mumbai from 26 states and each team is led by their respective coach and manager. The girl and her mother were staying in a nearby hotel. I have heard about the incident but we have not interfered in the matter."

Mote told mid-day that they were yet to get a letter from the police. A senior police officer said, "The Colaba police have written to MSLTA asking for CCTV footage of the area of Cooperage Hall where the girl was allegedly molested."

