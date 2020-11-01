Mumbai Crime: Thane forest department bust racket smuggling, selling protected species

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Thane forest department recently arrested two people and busted a racket that smuggled and sold protected species of animals and birds. According to sources, around 88 different birds and animal species were seized from the accused's possession. The accused came from Mumbai to sell the species in Thane, a police official said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the two accused came near Jupiter hospital in Panchpakadi, Thane (W), and were caught on suspicion. On further investigation, officials found three parakeets from them. Accordingly, a case was registered against the two.

"On further investigation, the accused informed about the third accused who is absconding. We raided his residence in Mumbai and found 88 species which were seized," said Narendra Muthe, Range forest officer, Thane.

Forest department officials said that the different species included plum-headed parakeet, rose-ring parakeet, Alexendrine parakeet, Indian tent turtle, Indian black spotted turtle, and Indian palm squirrel. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for smuggling and selling the species, said S. Pawar, forest officer of Thane.

The names of the accused cannot be revealed as it will alert the other member of the gang, Pawar added.

