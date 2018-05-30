Mumbai Crime: These car 'chors' want nothing but Boleros, Innovas

Over the past four months, these thieves have stolen eight such cars from Juhu, Oshiwara, Versova, Khar, Vile Parle and Santacruz areas



A CCTV grab shows the Swift Dzire car in which members of the gang used to conduct a recce before stealing the SUVs

The Mumbai cops are now on the lookout for a gang (or maybe gangs), members of which have a fetish for Innova and Bolero cars. Over the past four months, these thieves have stolen eight such cars from Juhu, Oshiwara, Versova, Khar, Vile Parle and Santacruz areas.

According to the police, the thieves first go out in a Swift Dzire and look for abandoned cars. Once they decide on which ones to steal, they either use master keys to open the doors or break the locks. Then they head to Pune, where the four-wheelers are handed over to another group of people.

Primary investigation has revealed that most of the cars stolen since January were taken to Karnataka. However, the cars are mostly taken to Valsad, where they undergo repairs and are then sold off. Sources said that the probe has also revealed the name of two people from Uttar Pradesh, who are suspected to be involved in the thefts. They also believe that there could be multiple gangs involved in the thefts and they steal only those cars that customers prefer.

Speaking to mid-day, Paramjit Singh Dahiya, Zone IX, deputy commissioner of police, said, "We are on the lookout for the mastermind of the racket. There could be one gang or multiple gangs involved in the thefts. Further investigation into the matter is on."

