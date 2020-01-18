Mumbai Crime: Thief clicks selfie with stolen cell phone, uploads photo on social media, held

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 32-year-old mobile thief was arrested after he clicked a selfie from a stolen mobile phone and it got uploaded on the victim's social media account.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Abuzar Abubakar. The complainant, Vaibhav Gurav, 32, said around 1am on Tuesday, he was at Dadar station, waiting for the ticket counters to open, as he wanted to book a ticket for Konkan Kanya Express. When he woke up, he found that his bag was missing, a Hindustan Times report read.

Shailendra Dhiwar senior inspector Mumbai central GRP was quoted in the report as saying, "We had registered an FIR against an unknown person under section 379 of the IPC.”

On Wednesday, one of Gurav's friends found an unknown person's photo on his social media and informed him about it. The victim then informed the police on Thursday.

A police officer said on Thursday, around 11.30pm, they spotted a suspect loitering at the same spot where Gurav was sleeping and nabbed him.

The accused told police that he was checking the phone's camera quality and clicked several selfies. He then opened a social media app on the victim's phone and started clicking selfies using photo filters and the photo got uploaded.

