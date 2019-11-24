Mumbai Crime: Three arrested for extorting moneylender at gunpoint in Ghatkopar

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly threatening a moneylender at gunpoint in Ghatkopar. The 30-year-old moneylender whose identity has been kept secret has accused Shubham Juwatkar, 22, Mayur Nalawade, 23, and Aniket Owale, 23 of threatening and extorting him at gunpoint. Shubham Juwatkar had already extorted Rs 90,000 from the moneylender and was looking to make some more money. The moneylender told the police that Juwatkar had been calling him continuously on November 14 asking that he meet him in either Thane or Kalyan. After the moneylender turned off his mobile phone, Juwatkar showed up at his office in Kaju Tekdi with Nalawade and Owale. "Juwatkar pulled out a country pistol and placed it on the table before him," an investigating officer said. "He took out a bullet from the pistol and said that the bullet was for him."

The moneylender assured Juwatkar that he'd pay the money but proceeded to file an FIR at Ghatkopar police station. A case under IPC section 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 34 (Common intention) and relevant section of Indian Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act was registered against Juwatkar and Nalawade and Owale.

Inspector Satish Tawre in charge of Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 7 that had been investigating the case with Mumbai Police said: "When we started tracking down Juwatkar, we received reliable information that he was in Malwan. Our team led by Assistant Police Inspector Anand Bagde rushed to the spot and nabbed him." Bagde added, "After Juwatkar's arrest, we tracked down Mayur Nalawade, who was at Kaju Tekdi."

Following this, Ghatkopar police arrested Aniket Owale also from Ghatkopar.

Shubham Juwatkar is a dreaded criminal who has several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and extortion registered against him. He has also been externed from Mumbai city limits. However, he was still active in the city, extorting from builders and businessmen. The three men have been sent in police custody till November 24.

Rs 9000

The amount Shubham Juwatkar had already extorted from the moneylender and was looking to make more

