Mumbai crime: Three held in city for 'terror funding' from hacked bank accounts

The Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested three people from Mumbai, including a Nigerian, for allegedly hacking bank accounts of individuals from across the county and utilising the money for funding terror activities.

The UP ATS said there are some accounts who have received more than Rs 10 crore and some received a transfer of USD 2,50,000.

"We recently arrested a few people from Kheri district of UP, which is a bordering area of Nepal. The arrested accused were part of a syndicate, which used to hack accounts of Indian citizens and transfer the amount to other accounts, to whom they gave commission," said Dhruva Kant Thakur, UP ATS chief.

He said the accused have been using the accounts of individuals in the bordering areas of Nepal, and similar cases have been registered there.

According to UP ATS, the funds were first transferred from Mumbai to the bordering areas of Nepal and then to Bareli and Delhi. They suspect these funds were being used in terror-related activities.

The accused – Chinweuba Emeka Michael, who has a Nigerian passport, Peter Herman Assenga and Arjun Ashok Kharade – were arrested from Thane and Navi Mumbai.

"We arrested eight people for running this syndicate, but thorough investigation linked this entire trail of money to a possible terror funding in the country. The money was transferred to Bareli and Delhi from bordering areas of Nepal. Based on a tip off, three accused, including a Nigerian were nabbed from Mumbai. After hacking the accounts, the Nigerian used to transfer money to accounts in Uttar Pradesh," Thakur said.

An ATS official privy to the investigation said that there are several accounts where the money was transferred. "We are verifying which countries the money was transferred to."

Officials have also seized three laptop's, four mobile phones, 13 sim cards, one international sim card and other electronic gadgets.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates