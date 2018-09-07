Mumbai Crime: Three Nigerians arrested with cocaine worth over Rs 15 lakhs

crime

The three accused had come to a Malwani village to deliver drugs. The police are looking to nab their accomplices

The three Nigerian drug peddlers were arrested by the Malvani police

The Malwani police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers who are Nigerian nationals and recovered 152 gm cocaine worth over Rs 15.20 lakh from them. They have been identified as Chukvu Philips Godwin, 32, Chukve Meka Daniel Ajah, 24, and Michel Ogwana Kausi, 22. They were arrested by API Ghanshyam Nair and his team. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and were produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

Crackdown on drug peddlers

According to sources, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone XI Sangramsingh Nishandar has directed all police stations in his zone to deal strictly with drug peddlers. On his directions, the police stations have begun taking action against drug peddlers as well as consumers in the zone.

Assistant Police Inspector Nair, attached to the Malwani police station, got information that several Nigerian nationals were likely to deliver drugs at Rathodi village in Malwani.

Police lay a trap

Under the guidance of senior inspector Deepak Phatangre, he formed a team and laid a trap in the village. The Nigerians were caught and taken into custody. The drug was found in their possession during a search and the police said that the trio also tried to flee from the spot.

It is suspected that the accused were in contact with local people who helped them to deliver the goods. Police are also looking for their accomplices. "We have booked and arrested the three accused under various Sections of the NDPS Act," said ACP Dilip Yadav from the Malwani division.

