Mumbai Crime: Tinder stalker case will be reviewed say cops

After accused gets bail in five days, crime branch to review case where he hacked into womanÃ¢ÂÂs Tinder and deleted all her likes before she saw them



Mukharji, who worked for a multinational company, hacked into the woman's Tinder account and swiped left aka rejected everyone. Representational pic

Malad resident Abhijit Mukharji, 25, who was arrested for stalking a 26-year-old woman for eight years, was released on bail five days after the woman lodged a complaint against him. While the court granted bail on strict restrictions, senior officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch have said they will be reviewing the case.

The crime branch arrested Mukharji, who worked for a famous search engine company, on May 3 and remanded in police custody till May 6. mid-day reported about Mukharji's misdeeds on May 5 in, 'Man stalks woman, hacks her Tinder, swipes everyone left.' On May 8, a city court granted him bail, but with strict restrictions. When asked about the bail, joint commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Saxena said he would review the case.

Strict terms and conditions

In the bail order (a copy of which is with mid-day), additional chief metropolitan magistrate RS Aradhye granted bail on a personal bond of R25,000 with one or two solvent sureties. The accused has been asked to attend the office of the DCB CID unit X, which investigated the case, every Monday and Thursday between 11 am and 2 pm till the chargesheet is filed.

The court has also asked Mukharji not to directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the accusations, so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court or to police officials. The court has further asked Mukharji not to leave India without prior permission from the court. He also has to submit his photos, passport, mobile and landline numbers and give information about any change of address.

Lawyer says

Mukharji's advocate Ajay Dubey said while seeking bail, he pointed to the court that sections 354D (stalking), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, read with section 66 D of the Information Technology Act are bailable offences, and section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). was not applicable in this case. He further said that since the investigation in the case has been completed, his client should be given bail. The police opposed the bail saying the probe showed involvement of the accused and technical probe was yet to be completed, and if released, Mukharji could tamper with evidence.

Rs 25k

Amount of the personal bond on which Mukharji was released

08

No. of years Mukharji stalked the woman online