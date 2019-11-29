Mumbai Crime: Tuition teacher gets 10-year jail for sexually assaulting teen

A 42-year-old tuition teacher was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a special POCSO court for sexually assaulting three minor students. He was also fined Rs 2,000, a Times of India report read.

It said one of the students was 15 years old when the incident occurred. The student added that the teacher would make the 'weak' students stay back for overnight tuitions and on one night, he slept next to the student and sexually assaulted him. The other students were asleep. The accused also assaulted the student with a broom and wooden stick after the teenager resisted the accused's advances, the report added.

The teenager then confided in a friend, who then told one of their common friends, whose father approached the police in November 2014. He also deposed in court.

