Mumbai crime: Tutor asks for sexual favours from 13-year old in Powai, arrested

According to the police, a private tuition teacher allegedly demanded sexual favours from a 13-year old girl and was arrested. The accused S.G. Handle was charged under various sections of the POCSO Act and remanded to police custody.

According to the police, the accused called the girl to his cabin and demanded sexual favours from here. The victim's mother filed a complaint at the Powai police station after her daughter told her about the incident.

The police are investigating if the teacher has solicited other students as well.

