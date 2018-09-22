Mumbai Crime: TV actress accuses man of raping her at Rajasthan's Neemrana

crime

After the man refused to marry her, the TV actress filed an FIR at the Oshiwara police station

Representational Picture

A 22-year-old Television actress from Mumbai has alleged rape by a 25-year-old man at a hotel in Rajasthan’s Neemrana, on the pretext of marriage, the police said.

The Neemrana police on Wednesday received a zero FIR from Oshiwara police station in Mumbai regarding the matter. "Summons have been sent to the accused and the victim has been asked to visit Neemrana for further investigation. However, both the victim and accused are yet to respond," added Sanjay Puniya, SHO, Neemrana police station.

According to the officer, the television actress had befriended a Kanpur-based man through a social networking site after which the two exchanged numbers via Facebook chat, followed by a round of frequent video calls. The couple started chatting for hours on a daily basis and after some time decided to get married. However, the Kanpur-based man asked the actress to meet him once to take the discussions regarding marriage further.

The couple planned a tour to a few interesting locations such as Shajapur, Lucknow, Delhi, and Neemrana. They even stayed together during this tour and the victim's sister also traveled along with them on the tour.

The 22-year-old actress alleged that during their travel and stay the two had physical relations. The accused had also introduced her to his parents back in Kanpur. However, when the actress called the accused once in Mumbai, he refused to marry her. This prompted her to file an FIR on September 7 at the Oshiwara police station, Puniya was quoted as reported in Free Press Journal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates